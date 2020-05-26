University of Tennessee makes changes to calendar ahead of fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Univesity of Tennessee has announced some changes to their academic calendar for students ahead of the fall semester.
The university says the changes come as a way to minimize travel to and from campus once the semester begins due challenges presented by the coronavirus.
With a mixture of face to face classes in larger rooms and online instruction, classes at UT are set to begin Wednesday, August 19.
Classes will also be held on Labor Day (Sept. 7).
The university has canceled fall break which was previously scheduled from Oct. 8 through Oct. 9. And final exams will be held online after Thanksgiving break.
UT officials say its too early to predict the impact COVID-19 will have on in-person graduation ceremonies.
Students who will be living in on-campus housing can expect an update from the university housing department.
The updated academic calendar can be found here: https://registrar.utk.edu/calendar/academic-calendars/.
