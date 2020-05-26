Warm and muggy pattern continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with more clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be southeast 10-20 mph. Rain chance is 40%.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% of isolated showers or storms. Low: 69. Winds southeast 5-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a low pressure system sets up just west of our area, we will have a chance for scattered showers or storms both Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and low temperatures will hover in the upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday. The front will move through on Friday and rain chances are looking somewhat lower as it moves through, so we may have more clouds than rain.
WEEKEND: It’s looking dry and less humid conditions both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 80 and lows around 60 or so. Expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky both days.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
