Warm and muggy pattern continues

REST OF THE WEEK: As a low pressure system sets up just west of our area, we will have a chance for scattered showers or storms both Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and low temperatures will hover in the upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday. The front will move through on Friday and rain chances are looking somewhat lower as it moves through, so we may have more clouds than rain.