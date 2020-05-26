WATCH: Mid-South health expert on pandemic recovery timeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we continue to move through the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day weekend saw some parts of the country rush back to beaches and water parks.
Here in the Mid-South we went out to local parks and, for the most part, saw people keeping their distance and wearing their masks.
Dr. Jon McCullers, an infectious disease expert with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and chief of pediatrics at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital has been involved in important decisions regarding Shelby County’s reopening.
McCuller says people need to work on wearing masks more often before we can fully reopen the county. He says masks use truly helps people protect themselves from the virus.
More than 60% of those with COVID-19 in Shelby County have recovered, we asked McCullers what it means specifically when people recover from the virus.
“So recovery has a specific definition when we put it out there in the public health and that means that they were diagnosed with COVID and its been at least 21 days since the diagnosis and they’re still alive -- not in the hospital, not having symptoms,” said McCullers.
Watch the video above for the full interview and what McCullers had to say about prolonged symptoms of COVID-19.
