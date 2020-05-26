29-year-old Memphis man indicted on 10 felony counts of sex-trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 29-year-old Memphis man has been indicted on multiples counts of sex-trafficking after he allegedly forced a 14-year-old girl to perform sexual acts with customers in exchange for money.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says back in July of 2019 Memphis police responded to an online ad offering services and were told to come to a motel where they later met with the 14-year-old girl.
The DA’s office says the girl then told officers she met Hopkins on Facebook through an ad. Hopkins was located at the motel pool where he admitted to the crime and was taken into custody, according to police.
Tuesday, Hopkins was indicted on 10 felony counts of trafficking and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
