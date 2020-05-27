Church Health hosting free COVID-19 testing at St. Michael Catholic Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church Health and St. Micheal Church is making it easier for you to get tested for the coronavirus.
According to a news release, Church Health will be providing free COVID-19 testing on May 29.
Testing will be at St. Micheal Church located at 3863 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122.
Bilingual staff members from Church Health will also be on site.
The Mid-South Food Bank will also be providing meals to those that get tested, and those required to self-isolate or must self-quarantine before they can return to work.
Everyone is encouraged to call 901-272-0003 to make an appointment. An ID and contact information is required to be tested.
