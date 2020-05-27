How to avoid COVID-19 travel restrictions as more states reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC has not given the green light to non-essential traveling. But it is the summer time and states are slowly opening.
So, AAA Public Relations Consultant Megan Cooper says it is safe to expect people to begin going on road trips again.
"People have been cooped up at home and we think that when they do start to travel, it will be going back to that family road trip," Cooper said.
But travelers will need to do some extra planning. It is likely that wherever they head will have different restrictions than where they live.
It is why AAA has a map showing COVID-19 travel restrictions, check points, border crossing closures, the number of cases, and even places where masks are required.
"Go ahead and consistently check those because those are things that will change on a daily and on a weekly basis," Cooper suggested.
It is also a good idea to pack wet wipes and hand sanitizer, as well as facial coverings and snacks in case there is nowhere to stop to eat.
"Keep in mind things like restaurants, attractions, shows - those may or may not be open. Or, they may be open but at partial capacity," Copper explained.
Copper says for travel insurance, coverage options can vary widely depending on the type of trip you are taking, the destination, the coverage you select, etc. There are “cancel for any reason” policies available – these typically come at an additional cost and must be purchased at the time of or soon after the initial booking. Even these policies may include exclusions due to known events or an epidemic, so it’s important to review your plan and discuss with a travel agent.
“The best advice I can give for those that are planning new trips is to work with a travel advisor. They’ll be able to explain, in-depth, all of the travel insurance benefits and exclusions and help to pick out the best option to cover your trip,” said Copper.
To view AAA’s map showing COVID-19 restrictions on different areas across the nation, click here.
