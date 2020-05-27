Lausanne’s Moussa Cisse reclassifies to class of 2020

“He’s been trying to get there for the past couple of years before he got to us and that was one thing and so I kind of feel like what he was thinking was maybe it’s time for me to go try and see college-wise if I can compete there,” Davis said. “But then I think some of the pandemic thing may have had a little influence as well, but in talking to him, I feel like he just felt like at the end of the the day after all this stuff went on he felt like he was ready to go try.”