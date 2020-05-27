Lausanne’s Moussa Cisse reclassifies to class of 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After leading Lausanne to a state title his junior year, Moussa Cisse reclassified to the class of 2020. Even though he only played one year with the Lynx, Cisse’s strides set him up to play with the best.
“When Moussa first got to us last August, you think of where he was there until now, it’s like night and day,” Head coach Marvis Davis said.
According to Davis, Cisse is a sponge. The 6′11″ big man bought in right away when he moved to Memphis from New York.
“He came in ready to go, as far as wanting to fit in with our school culture, wanting to learn, about how we do things,” Davis added. “It was never ever about him even though he was this sought after 5-star recruit.”
Cisse spent one year at the school where he averaged 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds and 9.2 blocks, led the Lynx to a State Title and was named Mr. Basketball. Now, he’ll finish up high school and make the move to college ball, a year earlier than expected.
“He’s been trying to get there for the past couple of years before he got to us and that was one thing and so I kind of feel like what he was thinking was maybe it’s time for me to go try and see college-wise if I can compete there,” Davis said. “But then I think some of the pandemic thing may have had a little influence as well, but in talking to him, I feel like he just felt like at the end of the the day after all this stuff went on he felt like he was ready to go try.”
As the number one recruit in the state of Tennessee, he’s listed his final six schools as Memphis, Kentucky, Florida State, LSU Georgia and Georgetown. He’ll make his decision after he finishes up his final high school classes.
