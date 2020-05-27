More clouds, some sun and a few downpours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sun and clouds through the afternoon and early evening with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southeast 5-15 mph. Rain chance is 60%.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40% of isolated showers. Low: 66. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Expect another chance for rain or a few storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and low temperatures will hover in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: The front will move through in the afternoon and rain chances look somewhat low with just a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: It’s looking dry and less humid both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 80 and lows around 60 or so. Expect a mostly sunny sky both days. The heat will slowly build back in next week.
