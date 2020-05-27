1 person dead, child taken to hospital after multi-car crash shuts down lanes on I-40 in Shelby County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 6:11 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person has died and a toddler was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on I-40 Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near on westbound I-40 near the Chelsea exit.

Police say a man was thrown from one of the vehicles and died at the scene.

A toddler went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

A crash on I-40 near Chelsea has shut down all westbound traffic and all but one eastbound lane. Westbound traffic is being detoured at Watkins.
According to TDOT, all westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane are closed.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at the Watkins exit.

