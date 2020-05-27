1 person dead, child taken to hospital after multi-car crash shuts down lanes on I-40 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person has died and a toddler was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on I-40 Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near on westbound I-40 near the Chelsea exit.
Police say a man was thrown from one of the vehicles and died at the scene.
A toddler went to the hospital in non-critical condition.
According to TDOT, all westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane are closed.
Westbound traffic is being detoured at the Watkins exit.
