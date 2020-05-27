NBA now eyeing July return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After being shut down for the last ten weeks due to the coronavirus, it appears the NBA is getting closer to a possible return to the court by July.
The latest proposal, as compiled by ESPN NBA Analyst Brian Windhorst, shows the Association has “A Good Chance” at scrapping the rest of the regular season in favor of going straight into the playoffs. All games would also be played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando.
The 16 team format would be seeded from top to bottom regardless of conference, something the NBA owners would have to agree on. If that tournament takes place, the Memphis Grizzlies would get the 14th seed, and play the 3rd Seeded Toronto Raptors with former Grizz center Marc Gasol in round one.
If it were done by conference, the Grizzlies would get the eighth seed and face the LA Lakers. Every series would be best four out of seven. Sports Illustrated reports the NBA is still considering finishing the regular season by getting to 70 games instead of the normal 82.
That 70 game figure would guarantee the League getting all, or most, of its TV revenue. Most teams have five to seven games remaining to get to that number.
The Grizzlies, with seven games left, have a 3.5 lead for the final playoff spot in the west.
