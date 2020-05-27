NHL presents plan to return to ice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hockey League is ready to hit the ice again, unveiling a 24 team playoff format Tuesday.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announcing the playoff format will be conference-based. Games would be played in two hub cities, one in the East and one in the West, once play resumes. Those cities will be announced at a later date.
There is no exact start date, but the training camp is targeted for early July.
The Nashville Predators get the number six seed, and would face the Phoenix Coyotes in a play-in round.
The First Round would be a best of five format. The rest of the postseason the traditional best of seven.
The Stanley Cup Finals would be on NBC and WMC Action News 5.
