Protest against police brutality shuts down Union Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large demonstration in Midtown Memphis that began as a show of solidarity for victims of police brutality is now blocking part of Union Avenue, near McLean Boulevard.
Watch live in the player above. Mobile users watch here.
Protesters gathered on the sidewalk around 7:30 p.m. before moving into the street to face the MPD Traffic Unit, blocking all lanes.
Nearly two dozen police cruisers are flanking the protesters on both sides.
At least two people have been taken into custody.
Wednesday night’s protest is sparked by recent events like the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
This is a developing story.
We will have more at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.