Rain likely today, finally drying out this weekend

Scattered showers will continue this morning and rain will be on and off through this evening. Although some of us will get a break around lunchtime, it will be an overall wet day in the Mid-South. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. With clouds and rain, high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70%. High: 79. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 67. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning. A few showers will be possible on Friday, but everyone will not see rain. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday and low temperatures will hover in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through on Friday and we will have slightly cooler and less humid air behind it. High temperatures will be around 80 over the weekend with low temperatures in the lower 60s. It will also be sunny and dry this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week will be pleasant with high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s and low humidity. However, there will be a big jump in temperatures at the end of the week. High temperatures will likely hit 90 for the first time this year next Friday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.