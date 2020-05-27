Rhodes College plans to reopen campus for fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College is preparing for the reopening of its campus by August.
Officials announced Wednesday that the school’s ability to return to campus rests on three conditions:
- The college has to create a health and safety protocol plan that appropriately reduces risk for students, faculty, and staff.
- Students, faculty, and staff have to work together to build a shared culture of support for the health and safety protocols.
- External public health conditions in Memphis have to support re-opening.
Students will soon receive a “check-in” request so that they can offer their thoughts about reopening.
Rhodes’ reopening plan is being developed in consultation with public health experts.
Officials have determined reopening the campus requires that the city of Memphis be in phase three of its reopening plan.
They are also awaiting city and county announcements about the reopening of schools and possible guidance for higher education and intercollegiate athletics.
Rhodes will release detailed protocols developed with a health care system partner in July.
Students, faculty, and staff will be asked to sign an acknowledgement that they have read through the protocols and will commit to following them.
More details will be available later this summer.
