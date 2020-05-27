SCHD: More than 100 people have died from coronavirus in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 4,581 coronavirus cases and 102 deaths in Tennessee.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed 4,531 coronavirus cases and 94 deaths -- that total has increased by 50 new cases and eight more deaths overnight.
Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said there was an average 100 new cases per day over the weekend. Haushalter added, "it’s a little bit higher than we had previously, but this has been a steady trend so I’m not overly concerned at the current time.”
Of the total coronavirus cases, 68.2 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 67,700 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate in Shelby County is currently 13.5 percent.
The testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive. The SCHD would like to keep this percentage below ten percent.
SCHD is also monitoring several COVID-19 clusters at different assisted living facilities. More than 350 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus with 40 deaths, this does not include the facilities with resolved cases.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 25 staff members testing positive for the virus and five deaths reported.
When Haushalter was asked about outbreaks at long-term care facilities, she responded by saying, "I want to be very clear that they are not under control.”
She added there are significant staff shortages and that many staff members are sick, therefore there will most likely be more transmission.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 6,029 total cases and 117 deaths
- Crittenden -- 293 cases; 9 deaths; 212 recoveries
- Cross -- 42 cases; 32 recoveries
- Lee -- 17 cases; 1 death; 9 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 70 cases; 2 death; 55 recoveries
- Phillips -- 9 cases; 1 death; 4 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 30 cases; 2 deaths; 22 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 639 cases; 1 death; 314 recoveries
Mississippi -- 13,731 total cases and 652 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 14 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 15 cases
- Coahoma -- 108 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 485 cases; 6 deaths
- Lafayette -- 126 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 71 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 62 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 24 cases
- Tate -- 66 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 71 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 50 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 20,965 total cases and 343 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 1 death; 10 recoveries
- Dyer -- 48 cases; 42 recoveries
- Fayette -- 108 cases; 2 deaths; 84 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 189 cases; 155 recoveries
- Haywood -- 29 cases; 2 death; 24 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 56 cases; 1 death; 37 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 427 cases; 3 deaths; 151 recoveries
