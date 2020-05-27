Tiger’s Hunter Goodman earns All-American status again

By Jarvis Greer | May 27, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 8:01 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college baseball season was halted just after it got started by coronavirus. But that doesn’t stop on Memphis Tigers from earning his second All-American nod.

Sophomore Hunter Goodman is named Second Team All American by collegiate baseball. Goodman, a former Arlington High star, was named National Player of the Week in March after a three-game series produced three grand slams, a solo HR and 22 RBI, plus two doubles and seven runs scored.

Collegiate baseball named Goodman a Freshman All-American last season.

Arkansas’s Heston Kjerstad earns first-team All American honors from collegiate baseball. Christian McLeod of Mississippi State is named third Team All American.

