Tropical Storm Bertha quickly forms off South Carolina coast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center has just named a cluster of showers and storms off the South Carolina coast Tropical Storm Bertha.
Forecasters from the NHC quickly watched an area of disturbed weather located offshore of South Carolina become bettered organized Wednesday morning, prompting the naming of the now Tropical Storms.
As of Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Bertha has maximum sustained winds around 45 mph and moving northwest around nine mph.
That movement will have it move into the state of South Carolina later today, causing it to quickly downgrade to a Tropical Depression.
Tropical Storm warnings are now issued up and down the South Carolina Coast from Charleston to Myrtle Beach, as the system is expected to pound the coastline with heavy rain and tropical storm winds.
The heavy rain threat will continue as what will become Tropical Depression Bertha continues to track into Western North Carolina and Virginia.
Tropical Storm Bertha now becomes the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Arthur formed earlier this month mostly staying in the Atlantic Ocean.
The official start to Hurricane Season is just days away, June 1. Forecasters with both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University are predicting an “above average” 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
