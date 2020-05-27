Warm and muggy with more rain and thunderstorms before the week is over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gulf moisture continues to steadily stream into the Mid-South interacting with an upper level low just to the west keeping scattered rain and thunderstorms in the area. This pattern continues for the rest of the week followed by a much better weekend pattern.
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Scattered Rain & T’storms Wind: SW 5-10 High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 66
THIS WEEK: Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of a shower or storm during the evening hours. Rain and thunderstorms will redevelop during the afternoon hours tomorrow and diminish after sunset with clouds lingering. A cold front will move through the area Friday triggering isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms once again and then gradually clearing Friday night. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with low humidity each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows again in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.