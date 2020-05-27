Warm and muggy with more rain and thunderstorms before the week is over

THIS WEEK: Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of a shower or storm during the evening hours. Rain and thunderstorms will redevelop during the afternoon hours tomorrow and diminish after sunset with clouds lingering. A cold front will move through the area Friday triggering isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms once again and then gradually clearing Friday night. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.