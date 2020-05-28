Ark. Economic Recovery Task Force presents recommendations to Gov. Hutchinson

Dr. Nate Smith released the latest numbers of COVID-19 in the state.
Dr. Smith noted a rapid increase in the Latino community in the northwest part of the state. Also, there is an increase in cases among younger residents.
The state will host a COVID-19 testing event on Saturday, June 6 at the Craighead County Health Unit in Jonesboro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Steuart Walton revealed recommendations by the Ark. Economic Recovery Task Force.
Walton, who chairs the task force, said a detailed report would be released online Friday.
However, Walton said during the press conference that some of the subjects discussed in the report include liability protection, workforce training and supporting the Rural ID Broadband Program.
