Best Life: How to stop committing skin sins

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – From dry winter nights to the brutal summer sun, taking care of your skin is vital. Yet despite good intentions, elaborate regimes can sometimes do more harm than good!
And there is more than one urban myth out there. For instance, drinking plenty of water, while essential – especially in the summer – doesn’t actually help hydrate your skin at all! We have some skin sins you may think are helping but aren’t.
It’s a never-ending battle. Wash, rinse, moisturize, repeat. But are you committing some skin sins? Doing more harm than good?
First, ditch the face wipes. While convenient, they tend to smear dirt and excess makeup rather than remove it. Opt for a foaming facial cleanser with retinol.
To banish wrinkles: hyaluronic acid. To hydrate dry skin: peptides. For firm skin: vitamin c. And for a gorgeous glow: ceramides.
If the product doesn’t contain barrier repair properties like fatty acids, cholesterol and ceramides, it may trigger a cycle of deteriorating skin, causing inflammation!
Be smart with your nightly cleanse, look for products that help repair and renew. Search for anti-inflammatory ingredients such as licorice extract, green tea, or turmeric, among others.
Finally, sunscreen is vital! Use one with a SPF of 30 or higher, and do not rely on products like foundation or lipstick that boast SPF protection.
Experts recommend if you do use multiple skin products and you regularly like to experiment with new ones, stop switching your products out so quickly. It takes an entire month for skin to turn over, so give yourself three months to accurately evaluate a new product.
