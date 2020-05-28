2 charged in connection with shooting that injured 12-year-old girl in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police arrested two men in connection with a shooting which left a 12-year-old girl grazed by a bullet.
The shooting happened on South Avalon Street around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Police arrested 21-year-old Mikarious Oliver and 22-year-old Kendarius Wright.
Both suspects face multiple charges including battery, terroristic act and endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to West Memphis police, the 12-year-old girl was treated at the hospital and has been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
