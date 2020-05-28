A cold front brings a major change in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Isolated Showers Wind: 80 High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 60
A mainly dry night is in store with only a slight chance of a stray shower overnight. Much of the day tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers developing during the afternoon. Showers should end during the early evening with clouds gradually clearing overnight.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
