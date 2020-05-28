A cold front brings a major change in the pattern

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s.