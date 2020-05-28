DeSoto County giving away free masks Saturday

DeSoto County giving away free masks Saturday
DeSoto County giving away free masks Saturday (Source: DeSoto County Board of Supervisors)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 4:31 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County will hand out thousands of free face masks this weekend. Desoto County Supervisors got more than 75,000 face masks to give away to residents.

The masks will be distributed Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a dozen drive-thru locations, including seven volunteer fire departments.

Mississippi residents can receive two masks per person. These masks are for personal use and intended to be worn while in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s real important to prevent the spread of this disease, if you go out and are around people, just something as simple as wearing a mask. We got a bunch to giveaway,” said Mark Gardner, DeSoto County Supervisor for District Two.

People who drive through one of the 12 locations to get masks must have Mississippi tags or a person in the vehicle must show a Mississippi photo ID. Residents can receive up to two masks per person, but supplies are limited.

“With these masks, those that are feeling vulnerable can wear them to our grocery stores, to church, moving throughout the community, it gives them more freedoms. We recently, my grandson, had surgery and so we were very grateful to have masks to wear to help to control any kind of germs,” said Lee Caldwell, DeSoto County Supervisor for District Four.

This week, the Sheriff’s Department loaded up boxes of masks. They will be used to protect deputies and others from the spread of COVID-19.

DeSoto County Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations:

ACI Volunteer Fire Department

10145 Holly Springs Rd

Hernando, MS 38632

Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department

3980 Malone Rd

Nesbit MS 38651

Eudora Volunteer Fire Department

9341 Hwy 304

Hernando, MS 38632

Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department

13701 Center Hill Rd

Olive Branch, MS 38654

Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg VFD)

1755 Craft Rd

Olive Branch, MS 38654

Love Volunteer Fire Department

7345 Hwy 51 S

Hernando, MS 38632

Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department

3233 Nesbit Rd

Nesbit, MS 38651

Walls Volunteer Fire Department

6085 Hwy 161

Walls, MS 38680

City Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations:

Horn Lake Intermediate School

6585 Horn Lake Rd

Horn Lake, MS 38637

Hernando Fire Station #2

957 Hwy 51N

Hernando, MS 38632

DeSoto Central High School

2911 Central Pkwy

Southaven, MS 38672

Olive Branch

Location: TBD

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.