DeSoto County giving away free masks Saturday

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County will hand out thousands of free face masks this weekend. Desoto County Supervisors got more than 75,000 face masks to give away to residents.
The masks will be distributed Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a dozen drive-thru locations, including seven volunteer fire departments.
Mississippi residents can receive two masks per person. These masks are for personal use and intended to be worn while in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s real important to prevent the spread of this disease, if you go out and are around people, just something as simple as wearing a mask. We got a bunch to giveaway,” said Mark Gardner, DeSoto County Supervisor for District Two.
People who drive through one of the 12 locations to get masks must have Mississippi tags or a person in the vehicle must show a Mississippi photo ID. Residents can receive up to two masks per person, but supplies are limited.
“With these masks, those that are feeling vulnerable can wear them to our grocery stores, to church, moving throughout the community, it gives them more freedoms. We recently, my grandson, had surgery and so we were very grateful to have masks to wear to help to control any kind of germs,” said Lee Caldwell, DeSoto County Supervisor for District Four.
This week, the Sheriff’s Department loaded up boxes of masks. They will be used to protect deputies and others from the spread of COVID-19.
DeSoto County Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations:
ACI Volunteer Fire Department
10145 Holly Springs Rd
Hernando, MS 38632
Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department
3980 Malone Rd
Nesbit MS 38651
Eudora Volunteer Fire Department
9341 Hwy 304
Hernando, MS 38632
Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department
13701 Center Hill Rd
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg VFD)
1755 Craft Rd
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Love Volunteer Fire Department
7345 Hwy 51 S
Hernando, MS 38632
Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department
3233 Nesbit Rd
Nesbit, MS 38651
Walls Volunteer Fire Department
6085 Hwy 161
Walls, MS 38680
City Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations:
Horn Lake Intermediate School
6585 Horn Lake Rd
Horn Lake, MS 38637
Hernando Fire Station #2
957 Hwy 51N
Hernando, MS 38632
DeSoto Central High School
2911 Central Pkwy
Southaven, MS 38672
Olive Branch
Location: TBD
