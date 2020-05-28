Eviction hearings will resume next month in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In-person hearings will resume starting next month, which means eviction hearings will be happening.
The Tennessee Supreme Court has said it will lift the eviction moratorium on June 1. Shelby County will be resuming in-person hearings on June 15.
Cindy Ettingoff, CEO of Memphis Area Legal Services says the 15-day period will give landlords the opportunity to file evictions.
“Between the Supreme Court lifting the moratorium on filing and the court dates opening, that 15-day period means that it’s so much easier to get into the courthouse to file the evictions,” said Ettingoff.
Shelby County has stated eviction hearings will happen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. With the clerk’s office allowed to take on fifty cases per docket, Ettingoff says 300 eviction cases could happen each day.
Her advice if you have an eviction notice, attend your hearing.
"Go in the courtroom, and you need to ask for that continuance, because you probably need somebody to sift through what’s there, you need to know if you’re covered by the Cares Act or not,” said Ettingoff.
Asking for a continuance will give you a 15-day grace period during which Ettingoff recommends you reach out to Memphis Area Legal Services to help you navigate your next steps.
"During that 15 days M.A.L.S. has worked with a law school and private attorneys throughout the city, those law firms to get volunteers who will help negotiate some agreements with the landlords,” said Ettingoff.
During Thursday’s task force briefing Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said County Mayor Lee Harris has been working with the city's Division of Housing and Community Development on a rent relief plan.
“Trying to find some kind of source of funding with the county on rent relief, whether that’s paid directly to the landlords or the people renting I don’t know,” said Strickland.
We reached out to both Shelby County and the city’s Division of Housing and Community Development to see if they could share more information about the rent relief plan, but we did not hear back.
