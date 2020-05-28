Shooting shuts down Hwy 385 near Kirby Pkwy

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 28, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 6:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot on Highway 385 Thursday evening.

Officers say the shooting happened on the highway near Kirby Parkway.

The male victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

A child was also rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a white four-door Nissan.

Due to the incident, the eastbound exit ramp to I-240 from Highway 385 westbound is shut down until further notice.

This is a developing story.

