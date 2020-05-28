Lauderdale County man charged with arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lauderdale County man was charged in connection with two fires in Ripley over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Ripley Fire Department responded to a house fire on Whitefield Road in Lauderdale County. Firefighters extinguished the flames and were able to contain the fire to one room.
On Sunday, the Ripley Fire Department and deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the same address for a second fire.
The Special Agent Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Accelerant Detection K-9 team investigated both fires. The team gathered evidence pointing to a man named Donald Bizzell as the person responsible for both fires.
Bizzell was arrested and charged Wednesday with arson and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked in Lauderdale County Jail. His bail will be set at his first court appearance.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information can call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.