Mid-Southerners show love and support through virtual floor signing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As tradition during the St. Jude Dream Home campaign, we gather sponsors together to sign the unfinished floor of the dream home. But due to COVID-19 protocols, this year we’re doing a virtual floor signing and offering words of encouragement to St. Jude kids online.
From sidewalks and desk tops to the hearts of patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - the love could be felt from all around.
“We’re all in this together and the fact that the local community, the national community, that we’re all coming together to take care of the least of these, it’s just so important,” said Carmen Watson, ALSAC St. Jude.
This time of year would normally look like a little different.
Patients, families, friends, builders and sponsors would pack into the St. Jude Dream Home to sign the unfinished floor, but because of pandemic protocols, this year’s signing is virtual – with colorful creations and meaningful messages posted online.
“I know my kids are here being a part of this today, and they might not have been able to be a part of it in person,” said Erin Martin, Manager of Fitness Operations at ALSAC St. Jude.
Martin is responsible for planning major fundraising fitness events like the St. Jude Marathon.
She and her kiddos drew a rainbow, representing hope and promise.
"It just feels so amazing to know that you can help such a good cause and you can help be a part of something so amazing," Martin's daughters said.
And even the younger kids got involved.
Carmen Watson and her boys spent two days working on their drawings.
She says they’re always thinking of St. Jude Families.
"All we desire to do is make sure all the parents have to worry about is making sure their child lives," Watson said.
This year these words of encouragement are reaching farther and touching deeper than ever before.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is Sunday, June 28.
Tickets are sold out, so if you reserved one be sure to watch next month to see if you win!
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.