New details released after arrests made during Union Avenue protests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Court documents reveal new information after protests sparked overnight on Union Ave. Demonstrators shut down the busy street to protest police brutality.
Tony Liggins, 24, and Dominic Vietti, 33, were arrested by MPD during the protests.
Police said they responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Union Ave near S. McLean Blvd. Wednesday evening.
According to the police affidavit, officers placed bike racks to separate two factions, as well as “push protestors out of the middle of the roadway that were obstructing traffic.”
Officers said Liggins knocked over two bike racks. Police said this caused protesters to become irate and follow Liggins through the bike racks.
MPD said Liggins aggressively walked into Union Avenue and crossed into the opposite faction.
An affidavit said two officers physically stopped Liggins from continuing to cross the street. He was then placed under arrest.
Police said Liggins disobeyed officers’ order to stay behind the barricade and to not step on to the street.
MPD said Liggins acted in a “violent and intentionally threatening manner” and “created a hazardous condition.”
Liggins was charged with obstructing highway or passageway and disorderly conduct.
A police report said Dominic Vietti approached officers in an aggressive manner. Police also said Vietti was told several times to get off the roadway. Officers added that Vietti had an adequate amount of time to comply with the order.
MPD said Vietti continued to ‘jump’ onto the roadway, which caused was more than 200 protesters to become rowdy, according to police.
Officers said Vietti then “pulled up his pants and took a fighting stance.” Police said they tried to take him into custody but he ran westbound on Union Avenue into oncoming traffic.
After a short pursuit, an officer tackled him and placed him into police custody.
Vietti has been charged with obstructing a highway or passageway and inciting a riot.
Shelby County commissioner Tami Sawyer tweeted another protester, Tre Black, was also arrested during the protests. He was eventually released from police custody.
