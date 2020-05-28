New facts and guidelines for TN Driver’s License Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line stretched outside of the Driver Services Center on Summer Avenue Thursday morning.
People donned masked and face coverings as they waited their turn. It is a new requirement now that the offices are open to the public amid a public health crisis.
Tennessee’s Director of Drivers services Michael Hogan said another change is how many people are allowed inside the building, “We are only letting 10 people within the facility at a time,” he said.
Online options have expanded. Drivers can see how many people are waiting in line at an office before they arrive though an online queuing system.
They can request an E-Ticket to virtually place themselves in line, although the website says that does not guarantee they’ll be seen at a specific time. But, people can also schedule appointments.
New drivers or new residents can begin the driver’s license application process online before heading to an office. Drivers can also renew their licenses online as well. “We also extended the period in which the driver’s license photo is valid. So, people who would normally have to come in the center because their photo was too old, they can now do that online,” Hogan explained.
The deadline to get Real ID’s has also been extended to October 2021. Hogan says following CDC guidelines is a priority at driver services offices across the state.
“Employees are required to have their temperature taken at the beginning of their shift. Any customers coming into the center are required to have their temperature taken. We also ask a series of health questions and if you answer yes to any of those questions, then of course we will not let you in the facility,” Hogan said.
