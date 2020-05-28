New unemployment claims in Tenn. total near 558,000 since March 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Thursday morning, a new report showed there have been 558,621 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since March 15, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
Tennessee reports that 333,063 claims have been paid. Payments totaled to $375,071,952. Here’s how it is broken down:
- Total Claims Paid -- $333,063
- Total Payments -- $375,071,952
- TN Payments -- $0
- Federal Payments -- $375,071,952
Thousands of out-of-work Tennesseans still have not received their unemployment money. The Investigators sat down with the Tennessee Department of Labor commissioner to ask what’s being done to process the backlog and bring relief to desperate, unemployed workers.
Recent data entered from the week of May 23 total 26,041. It was the lowest claims reported since the week of March 21. For the eighth week in a row, there have has been a decline in new weekly claims.
- New Claims Filed -- The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
- Continued Claims -- The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Here is the data broken down by regions for the week ending on May 23:
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.