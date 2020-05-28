Organizers hold another protest against police brutality in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 28, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 10:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizers are holding another protest against police brutality -- this time on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis.

This comes after Wednesday night’s protest in honor of George Floyd, who died in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

Protesters gathered in the area of Union and McLean in Midtown, which was blocked Wednesday evening. Hours after the protest began, Memphis police donned riot gear and worked to disperse the crowd. Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said at least five people were arrested.

