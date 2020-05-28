Police investigating after Memphis car salesman allegedly murdered by disgruntled customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the man that killed a 33-year-old car salesman and father of four.
Jeremy Jerdine was known as the “Car King” in Memphis.
“I mean, he literally loved selling cars. This was something he’s wanted to do since he was a kid,” said Jermia Jerdine, Jeremy’s sister.
His sister said this was his dream job and a trip down Covington Pike helped seal the deal for him to move from Detroit to Memphis in 2014.
It’s ironic that he was doing what he loved when he was killed.
On Thursday, May 21, Jerdine was gunned down at his office space he was using to sell cars at Gwatney Auto Sales on Covington Pike.
His family says the shooter was a disgruntled customer who purchased a car from Jerdine about three weeks prior.
“Per the surveillance, he was only there about two minutes. He robbed my brother. He killed my brother and he left our family completely devastated,” said Jermia Jerdine.
Jeremy loved cars, but he loved his family more.
He was a husband and father of four with dreams of one day opening his own church.
Jeremy Jerdine was also the director of a non-profit called “We can Help.” The group cleaned up and recycled in the Orange Mound neighborhood.
“Jeremy was a very loving, compassionate charismatic man,” said Jermia Jerdine.
Jermia Jerdine says the shooter was upset with her brother about a mechanical issue with his car.
She says the day before the shooting, her brother told her the two had worked out a deal.
What allegedly changed in 24 hours is unclear, but its devastating effects will last a lifetime.
The family is raising money for Jeremy Jerdine’s wife and children cope with unexpected expenses.
The Memphis Police Department says they have issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect in this case. They have not yet released his name.
If you have any information that could help Memphis Police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.