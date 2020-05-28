Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today

Although a stray shower will be possible this morning, most of the area will stay dry for the morning commute. However, rain chances will increase this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will start popping up after 1 pm and continue through at least sunset. A few storms could have gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures will hover around 80 today and low temperatures will drop to the mid-60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 80. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 66. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: A cold front will finally push through pour area on Friday, which will give us another chance for rain. A few showers will be possible on Friday afternoon, but everyone will not see rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Friday and low temperatures will drop to the lower 60s.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees over the weekend with low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be pleasant with high temperatures in the lower 80s and low humidity. However, there will be a big jump in temperatures mid-week. High temperatures will likely hit 90 for the first time this year on Wednesday and humidity levels will gradually creep up through the end of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
