Scattered storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sun and clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with gusty wind or hail, especially in northeast Mississippi. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph. Rain chance is 60%.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% of isolated showers. Low: 66. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: The front will move through in the afternoon and rain chances look somewhat low with just a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: It’s looking dry and less humid both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 80 and lows around 60 or so. Expect a mostly sunny sky both days. The heat will slowly build back in next week with highs near 90 by Wednesday.
