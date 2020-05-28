Shelby Co. COVID

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 4,703 coronavirus cases and 105 deaths in Shelby County.
Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,615 cases and 105 deaths in Shelby County -- an increase of 88 new cases overnight.
Of the total coronavirus cases, 69.9 percent have recovered from the virus.
Nearly 70,00 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Dept. has highlighted zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate by 100,000 population.
SCHD is also monitoring several COVID-19 clusters at different assisted living facilities. Nearly 360 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus with 42 deaths. This does not include the facilities with resolved cases.
Twelve COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Quince Nursing and Rehab.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 25 staff members testing positive for the virus and five deaths reported.
When Haushalter was asked about outbreaks at long-term care facilities, she responded by saying, "I want to be very clear that they are not under control.”
She added there are significant staff shortages and that many staff members are sick, therefore there will most likely be more transmission.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 6,180 total cases and 119 deaths
- Crittenden -- 301 cases; 9 deaths; 222 recoveries
- Cross -- 46 cases; 34 recoveries
- Lee -- 17 cases; 1 death; 11 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 72 cases; 2 deaths; 54 recoveries
- Phillips -- 9 cases; 1 death; 4 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 30 cases; 2 deaths; 23 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 655 cases; 1 death; 328 recoveries
Mississippi -- 14,044 total cases and 670 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 14 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 113 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 493 cases; 6 deaths
- Lafayette -- 125 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 76 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 64 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 25 cases
- Tate -- 69 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 71 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 52 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 21,306 total cases and 353 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 1 death; 10 recoveries
- Dyer -- 49 cases; 42 recoveries
- Fayette -- 110 cases; 2 deaths; 84 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 192 cases; 172 recoveries
- Haywood -- 30 cases; 2 death; 25 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 56 cases; 1 death; 39 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 428 cases; 3 deaths; 382 recoveries
