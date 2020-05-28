Tennessee teachers receive free online training on digital learning, teaching

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thrust into uncertainty by COVID-19, one university in Tennessee saw the need to help teachers who have had to change the way they teach.
Trevecca Nazarene University recently began offering free training on digital learning for all Tennessee teachers.
"I think here in the state of Tennessee we began to see a need with teachers, in particularly children,” said Dr. Tom Middendorf, Trevecca Nazarene University Provost.
The program launched on May 15 and more than 11,000 teachers have already registered.
Middendorf didn't expect for the program to blow up, but after talking with the Tennessee the Department of Education it became clear that the need was vast.
Marion Fryer and Stein Lee and are teachers with Shelby County Schools and both say they initially signed up after learning about the program.
"I'm really looking for what tools work and how I can get students not only connected but even engaged,” said Stein Schreiber Lee, Overton High School teacher.
"What I'm looking for is the platform that's going to be the safest and easiest for my parents and my students,” said Marion Fryer, Oak Elementary teacher.
Both teachers say so far they are really impressed with the training.
Fryer and Lee say even though the school year is over the training is still essential because of the uncertainty of the upcoming school year.
“Really, summer is when a teacher really tries to hone their craft and this year it’s not about making our classrooms better traditionally, but how do we move to this remote learning situation that we are in," said Lee.
The training is for all Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and it runs until August 1.
