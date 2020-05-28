Tigers prepare for June 6th campus return with ‘Phase Zero’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will be back in the football business on June 6.
That's when the tigers will bring a limited number of players, coaches, and staff back on campus to prepare for the start of a fall season -- in what's billed as “Phase Zero” of a several step return to full workouts.
These initial gatherings, won't involve actual practice, but will include coronavirus testing, physicals, and questionnaires for contact tracing.
College sports has been shut down since the middle of march.
U of M Athletic Director Laird Veatch released a video for student athletes about returning to school, and their teams.
“This is the day where we can finally say we can welcome you back to campus,” said Veatch. "Now, obviously, it's going to look very different, and the safety and well-being of you, and all those around you is absolutely our top priority. But I can tell you our staff's been working on a plan for many weeks now. I feel like it's a good plan, and you'll be receiving a lot of information this week, and in the weeks to come."
Veatch says if all goes well with Phase Zero, which includes social distancing and vigorous cleaning, Phase 1 could start June 15, with workout groups of 10, and increasing as time goes on.
Men’s and women’s basketball would then start their Phase Zero on June 15.
Other sports would be brought on in the next phases after that.
Veatch says if there is any positive test, there will be a quarantine process.
