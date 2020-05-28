University of Memphis releases plan to return to campus in the fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will begin a phased reopening on June 3.
In a university memo Thursday, University of Memphis President M. David Rudd said Phase I will allow 25 percent of the staff to return to campus, but the university already has close to that number of staff on campus right now.
Phase I of the reopening will also include additional staff coming back to campus to support university operations, some faculty choosing to voluntarily return to conduct research and a limited number of student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff returning to campus as well.
Phase I will be in place during the month of June. The university said it will move forward with phases II, III and IV during the months of July and August. Currently, the university is scheduled to resume fall classes on August 23.
But the university said it will share more details about phases II-IV in the coming weeks, including any changes to the academic calendars, the plan for classroom instruction, housing, dining and extracurricular activities.
Face masks are required in all indoor and outdoor public spaces. Anyone on campus is still required to keep at least six feet between people, and there will be no events or large group gatherings held on campus.
The majority of staff will continue to work remotely unless it’s necessary for them to be on campus or they were explicitly asked to be on campus by their supervisor.
A limited number of students have explicitly been given approval to live on campus. These students have no other housing options available.
More details on the University of Memphis reopening plan and other university Coronavirus updates can be found here.
The Tennessee Pledge for Higher Education that was created by the State of Tennessee to help colleges and universities handle their response to the Coronavirus pandemic can be found here.
