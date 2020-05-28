WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee issues guidance for non-contact sports, summer camps, higher education institutions in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee’s Tennessee Economic Recovery Group has issued guidance for non-contact sports, overnight camps, and Tennessee’s higher education institutions.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 21,679 COVID-19 cases and 356 deaths Thursday. Click here to view case totals across the Mid-South.
Governor Lee is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. CT in Nashville.
Watch in the player above. Mobile users watch here.
Executive Order No. 38 was issued on May 22, allowing non-contact sports to resume under certain precautions. Those precautions include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks when feasible and adding sanitization measures.
Sports that may return under the current guidelines include, but are not limited to -- baseball, softball, volleyball, golf, disc golf, tennis and racket sports, cycling, track and field and other running events, and equestrian.
Contact sports like football, wrestling, and hockey are not permitted except for practicing in a manner that does not involve close physical contact with other persons.
Previously released summer camp guidance has been expanded to address the safe reopening of overnight camps. The Economic Recovery Group recommends additional protective measures for residential camps, including thorough pre-screening measures, limited mixing of campers and staff and modified sleeping arrangements, among a number of additional efforts to protect campers and staff.
Newly released guidelines for higher education recommend a many safety precautions to protect staff and students. Tennessee colleges and universities should establish policies for on-campus housing, how to isolate and care for sick students and staff, limit the number of attendees for in-person classes, and other measures. This guidance was created by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission in partnership with state colleges and universities and related associations and the Unified Command.
