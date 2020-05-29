A break from the muggy weather this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun through sunset with a small chance of a shower, mainly in north Mississippi. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to low 80s then fall through the 70s after sunset. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and pleasant with lows around 60. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: It’s looking dry and less humid both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 80 and lows around 60. Expect a sunny sky both days. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will build back in quickly. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday, then jump into the upper 80s on Tuesday. It will be muggy with highs in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will be in the 60s early in the week and 70s by Wednesday through Friday. A small chance of a shower returns late week as well.
