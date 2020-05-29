Children’s Museum of Memphis celebrating 30th anniversary with June reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Children’s Museum of Memphis is reopening its doors just in time for its 30th anniversary.
Tuesday, June 16 will mark 30 years for the museum and will also be the day it welcomes visitors after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 health crisis. But the CMOM will only be operating at 50% capacity.
With their reopening comes new guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Some of the museums guidelines include:
- visitors 6 years and older are asked to wear masks (masks will also be available for purchase)
- social distancing will be implemented
- sanitation stations will be available at the entrance
- general COVID-19 screening will be required for guests before entering
CMOM will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning and all employees are required to wear masks.
The museum says its offering a $16 discount on new, renewed and gift memberships from June 1 through June 30 to kick off its year-long anniversary celebration.
