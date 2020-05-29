COGIC cancels annual Holy Convocation due to COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus has prompted the Church of God in Christ to cancel this year’s Holy Convocation.
In an online message, Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake said he and the COGIC general board determined that churches should remain closed through June.
Bishop Blake also said unanswered questions led them to the decision to cancel the 113th Holy Convocation in November.
This is only the second time in the church’s history that the annual event has been called off.
