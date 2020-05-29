Collierville teenager steps up to donate personal protective equipment to healthcare workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Across the United States, there have been countless reports of shortages in personal protective equipment for the healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
One Collierville High School student is pitching in to, as he puts it, “show our doctors we care and respect them during this difficult time.”
Harris Chen is 14 years old. This week, he coordinated a donation of face masks and face shields to hospitals across his county.
“Doctors around the world are risking their lives, sometimes even treating patients without proper equipment, with worried families anxious for their safety,” he said.
Chen wanted to help. A few weeks ago, Chen created a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help raise money for the donations. He has gotten $610 out of his $1,000 goal. Advance Memphis Warehouse also donated 100 face shields, which Chen is giving to local doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.
Friends of his had created a fundraiser to help the coronavirus prevention and treatment effort. Anybody who didn’t have the ability to donate could create homemade hand sanitizer, gloves and cleaning wipes.
Chen became inspired, and he thinks everyone can do their part in some small way.
“No matter your age, you can maybe make appreciation cards or homemade hand sanitizer to donate or if you want, you could like create a fundraiser so we can go through this together,” said Chen.
Chen was born in China and moved to the United States when he was three years old.
Over the past few months, Chen and his family say they felt helpless as friends and family back in China were forced into quarantine and isolation because of COVID-19. As the virus has progressed in the United States, his relatives back in China have become concerned for Chen and his family’s safety.
“After seeing how dangerous and menacing this virus can be, I want to help my county during this difficult time, to help stop this virus before it gets any worse,” said Chen.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.