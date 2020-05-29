Few showers this afternoon; finally drying out this weekend

Mainly cloudy skies have blanked the Mid-South this morning and we will keep with sun and clouds through the afternoon and evening. Highs today will top out near 80 degrees with a bit of a humid factor. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, mainly this afternoon and early evening. Rain, however, is not looking widespread and a lot of locations will remain dry. A weak cold front is the culprit of the clouds and rain today, once its pushes east, we will star to gradually clear the clouds tonight and see lows fall into the 50s and 60s with west winds around 5 to 10 mph.