Few showers this afternoon; finally drying out this weekend

A weak cold front will bring a few showers to parts of the Mid-South today. Once the front is east of the region, we are looking at drier and lest humid air to end the month of May.
Mainly cloudy skies have blanked the Mid-South this morning and we will keep with sun and clouds through the afternoon and evening. Highs today will top out near 80 degrees with a bit of a humid factor. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, mainly this afternoon and early evening. Rain, however, is not looking widespread and a lot of locations will remain dry. A weak cold front is the culprit of the clouds and rain today, once its pushes east, we will star to gradually clear the clouds tonight and see lows fall into the 50s and 60s with west winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Rain Chance: 30%. High: 80. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 60. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend is looking beautiful. Expect lots of sunshine with lower humidity. Highs will reach into the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s. This means that temperatures will be some 5 degrees below average for the last weekend in May.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking rather pleasant with highs in the lower 80s and low humidity, lows will dip into the lower 60s. Tuesday high will creep back into the upper 80s with humidity values rising and clouds increasing, lows will be near 70 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at highs in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The humid factor will really ramp up to end the week as well.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
