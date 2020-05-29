Gov: Arkansas COVID-19 deaths top 130

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson announced the state had another 239 new COVID cases in one day, and said through contact tracing, the state doesn’t believe the numbers increase is from reopening parts of the state.
The state now has 132 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
The state has tested over 70,000 people in the month of May, and over 121,000 total since the pandemic started.
Hutchinson said the state’s current hospitalizations are now higher than they were during the first peak.
Dr. Nate Smith said the biggest overnight increases in COVID-19 cases came from the following; Washington 54, Benton 38, Severe 31, and Crittenden County 21.
Arkansas announced Friday that state campgrounds to tent camping and bathhouses will reopen on June 1.
