2 injured after shooting shuts down East Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are recovering after a shooting at a busy intersection in East Memphis.
The shooting led to an investigation that shut down the area for more than six hours overnight.
Officers began shutting down the intersection of Ridgeway Road and Poplar Avenue around 9:45 Thursday night.
We know two people were hurt. It appears a white car was shot at, shell casings were on the ground. An ambulance was also parked next to that car.
We’re working to confirm how many people were in the car. No word on any information about a possible suspect.
Police are still investigating this situation. Check back for updates.
