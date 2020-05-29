Minor league baseball could be done this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many sports appear to be heading back, Minor League Baseball isn’t one of them, and the Memphis Redbirds are waiting to see if they’ll get to return to their roost.
“All of the Redbirds players are employees of, and under contract with, the St. Louis Cardinals, and any player related information like this would come from them," said Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger.
Across the sport, hundreds of minor league players were cut Thursday and lost their jobs.
That’s according to ESPN Baseball Reporter Jeff Passan.
He tweets hundreds more will be released over the next week.
Passen reports in the end, upward of 1,000 players could see their baseball careers end.
In normal years, cuts happen, but not en masse like this.
The fallout from the coronavirus, expected minor league contraction, and the anticipated cancellation of the 2020 minor league season prompted organizations to release dozens of lower level players, who were being paid $400 a week.
The Redbirds are Triple-A, just one step below the majors.
