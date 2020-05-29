MLGW drafts Integrated Resource Plan to address power source

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The future of MLGW’s power supply is up for discussion. Wednesday, utility officials drafted scenarios for what could be in Memphis and Shelby County.
Right now, MLGW gets its power supply from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
But there have been questions about finding a less expensive source than the TVA.
Wednesday, MLGW released a draft of its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that will eventually serve as a guide for the utility’s long-term power supply.
President and CEO J.T. Young spoke about what MLGW will be focusing on as they begin to debate whether leaving TVA would be a good idea.
“What we do want to do right now is to make sure that moving forward, their energy is no less reliable, and that their energy is no more expensive than it should be for the long term," said Young. “So we want our investors to be able to receive this value that they deserve. We want to help reduce the energy burden in our communities. We want to help to make sure that economic development continues to thrive in this area.”
MLGW plans to offer a community engagement meeting next Thursday, June 4, marking the beginning of a 30-day public review period.
To view a draft of the Memphis Light, Gas and Water IRP, click here.
Email comments and questions about the draft IRP to powersupply@mlgw.org.
Questions emailed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 will be addressed during the June 4 session.
To learn more, click here.
