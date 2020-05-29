MPD director speaks out about George Floyd’s death

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd. There is no explanation for what we witnessed in Minneapolis. The level of force and the disregard of life that was shown sicken me. I understand the frustration that many are feeling, and I, too, believe that this incident should be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted by authorities. As a law enforcement officer, we must protect our citizens from harm and crime. If the line is crossed and if an officer becomes a criminal by violating the laws that he or she swore to uphold, that officer must be held accountable,” said Director Rallings.