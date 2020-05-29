MPD director speaks out about George Floyd’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings issued a statement Friday, in regards to the death of George Floyd.
Rallings expressed his condolences for the family of Floyd, who died in the custody a Minneapolis police officer Monday night. Floyd was handcuffed and pleading he could not breathe while the officer knelt on his neck. Several witnesses recorded the incident on their phones.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd. There is no explanation for what we witnessed in Minneapolis. The level of force and the disregard of life that was shown sicken me. I understand the frustration that many are feeling, and I, too, believe that this incident should be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted by authorities. As a law enforcement officer, we must protect our citizens from harm and crime. If the line is crossed and if an officer becomes a criminal by violating the laws that he or she swore to uphold, that officer must be held accountable,” said Director Rallings.
Protests have erupted all across the country in response to Floyd’s death, including in Memphis.
Four Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired Tuesday.
The officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
