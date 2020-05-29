MTSU announces reopening plan for Fall 2020 semester

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University announced they are making changes to the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In-person classes will resume for students and staff members in August, but the semester will end around Thanksgiving.
MTSU’s COVID-19 task force recommended shortening the fall semester. The school is asking students to not return to campus following Thanksgiving break.
The decision was made to “reduce the potential for spreading the virus.” Shortening the fall semester means all finals will be taken remotely.
MTSU’s COVID-19 task force also recommended --
- Signage and instructions related to social distancing, face coverings, hand-washing and other public health precautions
- Classrooms will only have one-third to one-half as many students as before
- Spaces not normally used for classes will be open for instructional use to comply with distancing
- Stringent social distancing protocols
According to the MTSU website, the college was the first public university in Tennessee to announce that students and staff would be returning to campus this fall. That announcement was made April 30.
University Provost Mark Byrnes said, “As we return to campus, the life of the university may look, sound, and feel different than it was before the pandemic. What has not changed is our commitment to student success and the success of all other members of the MTSU community.”
Click here for the full report from the MTSU COVID-19 Task Force.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.